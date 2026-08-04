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"The festival has received an overwhelming response with more than 1,100 film entries received from around 50 countries under categories like International Competition, Short Film, Bharat Panorama, J&K Select, etc.," an official spokesperson said, adding that it has received a tremendous response.

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He said the first IFFJK is slated to be held from September 7-10, 2026 and is guided by the theme 'Rang-e-Cinema'.

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The festival aims to bring filmmakers, industry professionals and audiences together in one of India's most distinctive cultural landscapes, he added.

Director Information, Shreya Singhal, chaired a review meeting at Media Complex here on Monday to take stock of the preparations for the Film Festival.

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During the meeting, the Director conducted a comprehensive review of the arrangements being put in place for the festival, including venue management, delegate facilitation, hospitality, media management, transportation, cultural programmes, technical support, logistics and other allied arrangements.

Emphasising that the inaugural edition of the International Film Festival marks a significant milestone in Jammu & Kashmir's cultural and cinematic landscape, Singhal said the event will provide a global platform to showcase the Union Territory's rich heritage, scenic splendour, artistic excellence and immense potential as a preferred destination for film production and creative collaborations.

"Meticulous planning, prompt execution and continuous monitoring of preparations are essential for organising the event in a smooth, professional and befitting manner," she said.