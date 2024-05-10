J&K’s former Chief Secretary passes away

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 9

Former Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, Moosa Raza passed away in Chennai on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Jitendra Singh among many other prominent persons have condoled the demise. Raza, a Padma Bhushan awardee, breathed his last at his home at North Usman Road in Chennai. As per reports, he was not well for the past some time.

PM Modi in a post on X stated, “Shri Moosa Raza Ji was a veteran bureaucrat who served in various positions at the state and Centre. I used to interact with him and found his perspectives on various issues to be insightful. Post retirement, he worked extensively on education and learning. Pained by his demise. May his soul rest in peace.”

Union Minister Jitendra Singh in a statement said, “Saddened by the demise of veteran bureaucrat Sh Moosa Raza, who was Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir during the most difficult times of militancy. Even after superannuating and settling down in Chennai, Mr Raza always maintained his interest in J&K and offered valuable inputs from time to time”.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Narendra Modi