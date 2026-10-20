JKSA urges Rahul Gandhi to raise attacks on Kashmir-bound buses in Parliament

Following attacks on two Jammu and Kashmir-bound buses in Haryana and Punjab, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has shot off a letter to Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, urging him to raise the issue at parliamentary and political forums.

“We, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA), are writing to express our deep concern over the disturbing series of attacks carried out by fringe elements on Kashmir-bound passenger buses in Haryana and Punjab. These incidents raise serious concerns about the safety of Kashmiri passengers travelling across the country and the response of the authorities to violence motivated by regional prejudice. We seek your urgent intervention to safeguard the rights of affected passengers and address the growing sense of insecurity among Kashmiris travelling outside Jammu and Kashmir,” Nasir Khuehami, National Convener of the JKSA, stated in the letter.

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A passenger bus travelling from Delhi to Srinagar was attacked with stones in Karnal on October 17. Another bus came under stone-pelting by miscreants in Doraha, Ludhiana district, Punjab, late on October 18.

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“More disturbing are the allegations that the driver was subjected to anti-Kashmiri abuse and called a terrorist after the attackers noticed the vehicle’s J&K registration number. According to the driver’s statement, the attackers threatened to prevent J&K-registered vehicles from operating on the route, attempted to tamper with the number plate, tried to drag him out of the vehicle and subsequently assaulted him. Some elderly passengers were reportedly injured and left bleeding,” the JKSA said in the letter.

In the letter, Khuehami urged Gandhi to take cognisance of these incidents and raise the issue at appropriate parliamentary and political forums.

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“We request that you take up the matter of accountability with the concerned authorities in Haryana and Punjab, demand fair and time-bound investigations, and seek clarification regarding the reported detention of the Kashmiri passenger in Karnal. We also urge you to ensure that injured passengers receive appropriate assistance, relevant evidence is preserved, and legal action is taken against those found responsible,” the JKSA stated in the letter.