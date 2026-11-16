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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / JKSSB Account Assistant exam: 14 arrested in Jammu, 8 wireless sets seized in cheating bid

JKSSB Account Assistant exam: 14 arrested in Jammu, 8 wireless sets seized in cheating bid

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Arjun Sharma
Tribune News Service
Jammu, Updated At : 01:50 PM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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Seized equipment by Jammu police that was used in JKSSB exam cheating bid. Tribune photo
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The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested 14 people who allegedly planned to use electronic devices, including wireless sets, to facilitate cheating in the Account Assistant examination conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on Sunday (November 15).

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jammu, Joginder Singh, said all those arrested were residents of Jammu and had planned to help candidates through unfair means.

“Most of the accused who were running the module were arrested before the examination started,” the SSP said.

He said the police had received information that unfair means would be used at some of the JKSSB examination centres. “We swung into action and formed different teams to nab the culprits,” he said.

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“When these people reached different centres, our teams followed them and arrested them before the examination started. There were four modules operating for this cheating,” the SSP said.

The police recovered eight wireless sets, 22 mobile phones and five cars allegedly used by the module.

“After the examination ended, we arrested the beneficiaries of the game plan and recovered electronic gadgets from them. The modus operandi was to provide answers to the beneficiaries. The questions were to be sent to the module, and the answers were to be communicated back to the candidates,” the SSP said.

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The police have registered three FIRs, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by the SDPO, Domana, has been constituted to investigate the case.

Over 1.60 lakh aspirants appeared for the examination for 600 Accounts Assistant posts in the Finance Department, conducted by the JKSSB on Sunday.

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