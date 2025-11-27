JMC Commissioner reviews infra, sanitation facilities in Digiana area

With an aim to upgrade civic amenities and strengthen public service delivery, Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Commissioner Dr Devansh Yadav today conducted an extensive visit to the Digiana area.

The inspection focused on assessing existing infrastructure, sanitation services and overall cleanliness of the locality. During the visit, residents interacted with the Commissioner and raised several concerns, including the urgent need for the construction of new streets and drains to improve accessibility and reduce waterlogging. They also highlighted issues related to irregular garbage collection, clogged drainage systems and inadequate sanitation facilities in parts of the ward.

Yadav inspected drainage lines, garbage collection points, inner roads and public spaces to obtain a comprehensive understanding of the situation. He urged sanitation officials and field staff to increase monitoring, enhance cleanliness drives and ensure prompt lifting of waste from residential areas. The Commissioner directed the engineering wing to expedite repair and desilting works and begin necessary development activities to improve infrastructure in a time-bound manner.

He assured residents that their grievances would receive immediate attention and reaffirmed JMC’s commitment to ensuring better civic management, improved waste disposal practices and cleaner surroundings.