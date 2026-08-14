JMC illuminates Jammu in Tricolour ahead of Independence Day

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As part of the initiative, the bridge over the Tawi River has been illuminated in the colours of the national Tricolour. The striking illumination has enhanced the visual appeal of the riverfront and added a distinctive festive character to one of Jammu’s prominent landmarks.

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Following the directions of JMC Commissioner Dr Devansh Yadav, tricolour lighting is being installed at various prominent locations across the city. The initiative is aimed at creating a festive atmosphere and showcasing the spirit of patriotism and national pride as the nation prepares to celebrate its 80th Independence Day.

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The illuminated structures and public spaces are giving Jammu a vibrant and colourful appearance, particularly during the evening hours, while also creating an attractive ambience for residents and visitors.

Dr Devansh Yadav said the Tricolour illumination reflected the city’s collective pride in the nation and the spirit of Independence Day. He emphasised that prominent public spaces should reflect the festive spirit while maintaining the cleanliness, beauty and aesthetic appeal of the city.

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The JMC has also appealed to citizens to actively participate in the Independence Day celebrations, respect the National Flag and contribute towards keeping the city clean and well maintained.