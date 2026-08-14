DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / JMC illuminates Jammu in Tricolour ahead of Independence Day

JMC illuminates Jammu in Tricolour ahead of Independence Day

Tricolour lighting is being installed at various prominent locations across the city

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:21 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Tawi bridge decorated in Tricolour lights by the Jammu MC.
Advertisement
Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has undertaken a special Tricolour illumination drive across the city, adding a vibrant patriotic spirit to Jammu.
Advertisement

As part of the initiative, the bridge over the Tawi River has been illuminated in the colours of the national Tricolour. The striking illumination has enhanced the visual appeal of the riverfront and added a distinctive festive character to one of Jammu’s prominent landmarks.

Advertisement

Following the directions of JMC Commissioner Dr Devansh Yadav, tricolour lighting is being installed at various prominent locations across the city. The initiative is aimed at creating a festive atmosphere and showcasing the spirit of patriotism and national pride as the nation prepares to celebrate its 80th Independence Day.

Advertisement

The illuminated structures and public spaces are giving Jammu a vibrant and colourful appearance, particularly during the evening hours, while also creating an attractive ambience for residents and visitors.

Dr Devansh Yadav said the Tricolour illumination reflected the city’s collective pride in the nation and the spirit of Independence Day. He emphasised that prominent public spaces should reflect the festive spirit while maintaining the cleanliness, beauty and aesthetic appeal of the city.

Advertisement

The JMC has also appealed to citizens to actively participate in the Independence Day celebrations, respect the National Flag and contribute towards keeping the city clean and well maintained.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts