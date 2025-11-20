DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Job fair for ex-servicemen to be held in Jammu on December 5

Job fair for ex-servicemen to be held in Jammu on December 5

Would serve as a dedicated platform to connect former soldiers with leading employers

PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Nov 20, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
In a landmark initiative to empower and support the reintegration of ex-servicemen into the civilian workforce, the Ministry of Defence is organising a job fair at Satwari cantonment here on December 5, an official said.

This job fair, being organised by Directorate General Resettlement (DGR), Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, would serve as a dedicated platform to connect former soldiers of the Army, Navy and Air Force with leading employers from corporate and industry from diverse sectors, including security, IT, administration, logistics, healthcare, administration and engineering, a defence spokesman said.

He said the initiative reflects continued commitment towards resettlement and welfare of ex-servicemen, ensuring they are recognised for their discipline, leadership and technical expertise – skills that are highly valued in the civilian job market.

The DGR is conducting 18 job fairs for ex-servicemen at various locations pan India during FY 2025-26, out of which nine job fairs have been conducted till now, the spokesman said.

He said the ex-servicemen will have the opportunity to showcase their talents to recruiters who understand and appreciate the unique value that the former soldiers bring to the workforce.

