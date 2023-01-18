Job letter for widow of Kashmiri Pandit

Jammu, January 17
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday handed over appointment letter to Sweety Bhat, wife of Puran Krishan Bhat who was killed by terrorists in Shopian.
"We stand with the family of late Puran Krishan and are committed to their well-being," said Lt Governor.
Bhat was shot dead by terrorists outside his house in Shopian district of Kashmir in October.
