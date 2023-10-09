Join protest for early poll in J&K, Congress tells leaders

Our Correspondent

Jammu, October 8

Congress president Vikar Rasool Wani has asked the senior leaders and functionaries of the party to take part in a peaceful protest to be organised in Jammu on October 10.

To be organised by the Congress, the NC and the PDP among other parties, the protest aims at pressurising the Central Government to hold assembly elections soon and “restoring the democracy”.

Addressing a meeting of party workers on Sunday, Wani asked them to join the protest in order to send a message of “united opposition seeking immediate restoration of democracy and the constitutional rights to the people of J&K apart from highlighting other issues concerning people”.

Congress working president Raman Bhalla said the people wanted assembly elections immediately, along with elections to the urban local bodies and panchayats.

#Congress #Jammu