Journalist’s vehicle fired upon in J-K’s Budgam
Danish Manzoor informs police that he was attacked by armed men but managed to escape unhurt
Armed men allegedly opened firing on the vehicle of a journalist in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said here.
According to the officials, Danish Manzoor informed police that he was attacked by armed men but managed to escape unhurt.
Manzoor's vehicle was hit by two bullets, the officials said, adding a probe was under way.
