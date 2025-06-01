DT
PT
Journalist’s vehicle fired upon in J-K’s Budgam         

Danish Manzoor informs police that he was attacked by armed men but managed to escape unhurt
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 09:32 PM Jun 01, 2025 IST
Armed men allegedly opened firing on the vehicle of a journalist in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said here.

According to the officials, Danish Manzoor informed police that he was attacked by armed men but managed to escape unhurt.

Manzoor's vehicle was hit by two bullets, the officials said, adding a probe was under way.

