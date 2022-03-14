JPDA: Act against 'unethical' tactics by pharma firms

Jammu, March 13
Irked over discounts given on medicines by some retailers and multibrand companies, the Jammu Pharmaceutical Distributors’ Association (JPDA) today said the government should act against “unethical practices and unauthorised channels” from where medicines enter the markets.
Rakesh Gupta, president, JPDA, said people should understand that the authenticity of medicines they were ordering online couldn’t be tested either by the Union Territory’s administration or by the JPDA. He said offering discount on medicines was not acceptable as the trade was being governed by the Drug Price Control Order. —
