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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / JU launches ‘Your Mind Matters’ series to promote mental health awareness

JU launches ‘Your Mind Matters’ series to promote mental health awareness

Through the initiative, the university aims to make counselling services more accessible

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Tribune News Service
Jammu, Updated At : 01:18 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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The Directorate of Internal Quality Assurance (DIQA) at the University of Jammu (JU) has launched an awareness series titled ‘Your Mind Matters’ to promote mental health awareness among students and encourage them to seek counselling without hesitation.

The first session under the initiative was organised at the Convention Hall of The Business School, University of Jammu, for students of The Business School, the School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, and the International Centre for Cross-Cultural Research and Human Resource Management (ICccR & HRM).

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Through the initiative, the university aims to make counselling services more accessible, encourage students to seek help at an early stage and provide a safe, supportive environment where they can discuss their concerns without fear or hesitation.

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Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ginny Dogra, Director, DIQA, and Officiating Director of the Mental Health and Counselling Unit, said the establishment of the unit at the University Health Centre and the launch of the awareness series were important steps towards addressing students’ mental and emotional well-being.

She emphasised that while academic development remained a priority, equal attention must be given to the emotional challenges and pressures students experience during their academic journey.

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During the interactive session, Shweta Jain, counsellor, discussed various aspects of mental health, emotional well-being and stress management, highlighting the importance of maintaining a healthy balance between academic responsibilities and personal life.

She explained how academic pressure, personal concerns and everyday challenges could affect students’ emotional health. She also stressed the importance of recognising and addressing such difficulties rather than ignoring them.

The ‘Your Mind Matters’ series is intended to encourage open conversations about mental health and help students understand that seeking counselling is a positive step towards managing challenges and maintaining emotional well-being.

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