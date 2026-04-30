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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Juice factory steamer explodes; 2 dead

Juice factory steamer explodes; 2 dead

All workers are residents of Uttar Pradesh

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 02:07 PM Apr 30, 2026 IST
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A juice factory steamer exploded mid-repair, killing two persons and injuring one in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

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The blast took place at Aglar on Wednesday night, injuring three persons, Saurabh Singh, Shiv Kumar and Raj Kumar, who were repairing the steamer, they said.

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The three were rushed to a hospital where Saurabh succumbed to his injuries late on Wednesday night while Shiv Kumar died this morning.

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Raj Kumar is undergoing treatment, officials said.

All three workers are residents of Uttar Pradesh, they said.

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