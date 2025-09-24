July shootout: J&K Police constable held in Gujjar youth killing case

A selection grade constable of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has been arrested in connection with the killing of a Gujjar youth, Parvez Ahmed (21), who was allegedly shot during a police operation in the Sure Chak area under Satwari police station on July 24.

The arrested constable has been identified as Pawan Singh, who had earlier been suspended along with a Head Constable following the incident. Singh has now been booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The killing of Parvez had sparked public outrage and became a major political issue, prompting the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the launch of a parallel magisterial inquiry. Reliable sources indicate that the SIT found evidence linking Parvez to individuals involved in drug peddling. However, no police official has publicly confirmed these findings so far.

According to the police’s initial statement on the day of the incident, a team had been pursuing suspected drug peddlers in the area when it came under fire. “A small police team was chasing suspected drug peddlers. Preliminary reports indicate that the party was fired upon in the general area of Mandal under Satwari police station. In cross-firing, one unidentified person got injured and was shifted to GMC Jammu,” the statement had said. The injured person was later identified as Parvez Ahmed, who succumbed to his injuries.

Reacting to the arrest, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti welcomed the development, calling it a “crucial step toward justice.” “The arrest of Pawan Singh in connection with the tragic death of Parvez Ahmed is a reminder that no one, not even those in uniform, is above the law. This sends a strong message that accountability within the police force is not optional,” she said.

Calling Parvez an “innocent man,” Mufti added, “While his loss is irreparable, this arrest offers a glimmer of hope that justice will be served. SSP Jammu, Joginder Singh, under the leadership of IGP Jammu, deserves appreciation for ensuring a fair and transparent investigation. It helps restore faith in the system.”

She further expressed hope that the judicial process would now take its course, and that “Parvez, silenced in life, finds justice at last.”