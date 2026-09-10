Justice Bhati takes oath as 39th Chief Justice of J&K and Ladakh High Court

Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati was sworn in as the 39th Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh at a solemn function held at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Srinagar, on Wednesday.

The oath of office was administered by Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lieutenant Governor of the UT of Ladakh with additional charge of the UT of Jammu & Kashmir. A large number of sitting and former Chief Justices and Judges from several High Courts across the country, particularly from Rajasthan, besides the High Courts of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Allahabad, attended the event. The presence of Justice Nupur Bhati, Judge of the Rajasthan High Court and spouse of the Chief Justice, his parents, close relatives and other family members added special significance to the occasion.

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A sizeable representation of senior advocates, government advocates and other members of the Bar from Rajasthan, besides staff members and other distinguished guests, also attended the event.

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The Union Ministry of Law and Justice had issued the notification regarding the appointment of Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati as Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on September 5. Born on September 21, 1970, Justice Bhati enrolled as an advocate in 1992 and practised primarily before the Rajasthan High Court at Jodhpur, acquiring extensive experience in diverse areas of law. These included constitutional and writ jurisdiction, service matters, public interest litigation, elections, revenue, mining, education, Panchayati Raj, family and criminal law.

Before his elevation as a Judge of the Rajasthan High Court on November 16, 2016, Justice Bhati served as Additional Advocate General for the State of Rajasthan from October 13, 2008, to December 29, 2008, and again from January 6, 2014. During his distinguished career at the Bar, Justice Bhati was elected Member of the Bar Council of Rajasthan for 2009–15. He also served as president of the Rajasthan High Court Lawyers’ Association from 2011 to 2013 and as general secretary of the Rajasthan High Court Advocates’ Association in 2001.

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Justice Bhati holds BA, LLB and LLM in Mercantile Law, besides a PhD. He served as visiting faculty at the Faculty of Law, Jai Narain Vyas University, Jodhpur, for 19 years from 1997 to 2016 and as visiting faculty at National Law University, Jodhpur, for one year. He is also a member of the executive committee of the Rajasthan Chapter of the Indian Law Institute.