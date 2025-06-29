DT
Justice denied to terror victims for decades: J-K LG Sinha

Justice denied to terror victims for decades: J-K LG Sinha

He assured that action will also be taken to free the land and property of terror victims’ families encroached by terrorist sympathisers or separatist elements
Srinagar, Updated At : 05:38 PM Jun 29, 2025 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addresses the family members of Kashmiri civilians who were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists, on Sunday. ANI Photo
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said justice was denied to victims of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir for decades before 2019.

Sinha made these comments after meeting the family members of some of the Kashmiri civilians who were killed by terrorists since the eruption of militancy in 1990.

“Today, I met family members of Kashmiri civilians who were brutally killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists. For decades, they were marginalised and their voices were not heard. Justice was denied, their pain was ignored, their stories untold, and the truth deliberately suppressed,” Sinha said in a series of posts on his official X handle.

He said hundreds of families have now gained strength and support to say that their loved ones were killed by Pakistani terrorists.

“It’s shocking that before 2019 terrorists’ funeral processions were allowed while thousands of common Kashmiris killed by terrorists, remained forgotten and unacknowledged,” he said.

Sinha said the Centre is committed to ensure justice for the victims of terror.

“GoI is committed to bring voices of victims to the forefront and ensure justice. For years the truth was buried under pressure of terror ecosystem. Now, the families are exposing Pakistan and their supporters inside Kashmir,” he added.

The L-G said he has asked the family members of terror victims, who are entitled to government jobs, to submit their cases to the district development commissioner concerned.

“Assured them speedy process of appointment within a month, financial assistance and hand-holding to family members who want to start their own business venture. In cases where FIRs were not registered, directions will be given to register FIRs. Action will also be taken to free the land and property of terror victims’ families encroached by terrorist sympathisers or separatist elements,” Sinha added.

