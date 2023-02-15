Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh sworn in as Chief Justice of J-K, Ladakh HC

Jammu, February 15
Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh was on Wednesday sworn in as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
He was administered the oath by J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Convention Centre here.
Justice Singh was appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on February 12.
The post had fallen vacant after the retirement of Chief Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey.
