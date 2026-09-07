Juvenile justice system should be fair, child-centric: Justice Sindhu Sharma

The juvenile justice system must remain rooted in fairness, rehabilitation and the developmental needs of children in conflict with law, said Justice Sindhu Sharma, senior judge of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Addressing the annual consultation on the Juvenile Justice Act, Justice Sharma emphasised that a child in conflict with law remains, first and foremost, a child and that the juvenile justice system must remain rooted in fairness, rehabilitation and the developmental needs of children, in keeping with principles reflected in the Beijing Rules.

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Justice Sharma, who is also chairperson of the Juvenile Justice Committee, highlighted the continuing challenge of balancing the reformative approach with concerns arising from serious offences.

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She stressed the need for adequately resourced institutions, trained personnel, effective data systems and accountability.

Justice Sharma said that while the first decade focused substantially on building the institutional architecture of juvenile justice, the next decade must focus on ensuring that these institutions deliver meaningful, child-centred outcomes and provide every child with dignity, rehabilitation and a genuine opportunity for a better future.

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The Juvenile Justice Committee, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, with the support of UNICEF India, organised a one-day annual consultation on “Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015: A Decade of Implementation and the Way Forward” at the J&K Judicial Academy at Mominabad here.

The consultation reviewed a decade of implementation of the Juvenile Justice Act and identified priorities for strengthening the Juvenile Justice and Child Protection System.

Justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary, member of the Juvenile Justice Committee, described the completion of ten years of the Act as an opportunity to objectively assess its implementation.

He called for stronger infrastructure, trained personnel, continuous capacity building, adequate administrative and financial support, periodic evaluation and improved inter-departmental coordination.

Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal said that juvenile justice extends beyond law and requires a multidisciplinary approach.

Reflecting on a decade of the Juvenile Justice Act, he stressed the need to address gaps in implementation and to strengthen delivery on the ground.

Justice Nargal called for child-centric adoption, adequate infrastructure, trained personnel and administrative support, stressing that the Act must be implemented in letter and spirit to ensure protection, rehabilitation, dignity and hope for every vulnerable child.