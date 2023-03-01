Karan Singh calls for Assembly poll in J&K

PTI

Jammu, February 28

Claiming that there is lack of communication between the public and the bureaucracy in J&K, veteran Congress leader Karan Singh on Tuesday advocated free and fair Assembly elections to address the “missing link” by installing a popular government.

Singh, son of the last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh, also demanded restoration of the full statehood to the UT. Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here, he said there was no possibility of taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir without a war.