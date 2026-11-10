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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Kargil bandh today: Why has the region shut down ahead of LAHDC polls?

Kargil bandh today: Why has the region shut down ahead of LAHDC polls?

Markets and business establishments remained shut on Tuesday following a call by several Kargil-based organisations, with Ladakh MP Haneefa Jan also attending the announcement

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Adil Akhzer
Tribune News Service
Srinagar, Updated At : 12:27 PM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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Representatives of Ladakh groups addressing the media in Leh on Monday.
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Ladakh’s Kargil region is observing a complete shutdown on Tuesday, with markets and business establishments remaining closed following a call by several Kargil-based groups protesting against the proposed timing of the upcoming Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections, among other issues.

The shutdown call was announced by Kargil-based organisations at a press conference also attended by Ladakh MP Haneefa Jan.

The groups are primarily demanding that the proposed LAHDC elections be postponed until after the winter season, arguing that conducting polls during the harsh winter months would affect voter participation.

Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) co-chairman Sajjad Kargili said people in the region were demanding the postponement of the LAHDC elections.

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In a video message posted on X, Kargili said the shutdown was also aimed at highlighting broader concerns over what he described as attempts to weaken democracy in Ladakh.

“The reason for this shutdown is that efforts are being made to weaken democracy in Ladakh. Conspiracies are being hatched to snatch our land. Every day, we are witnessing an unending process of orders and notifications being issued by the administration without the consent of local people. People are concerned about delimitation, and gerrymandering is being carried out,” he said.

Kargili said protests and press conferences were being organised across Ladakh to raise these concerns. He added that a candle march would also be held in Kargil on Tuesday evening.

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Polling for panchayats and municipal committees in Leh and Kargil is scheduled to be held later this month. Three prominent Leh-based organisations, including the influential Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA), have announced a boycott of the elections, citing harsh winter conditions and large-scale seasonal migration.

The UT administration is yet to announce the date of the LAHDC polls.

In Kargil, the Jamiat Ul Ulama Isna Asharia, an influential religious and social organisation, has also demanded that the LAHDC elections be deferred until April-May 2027, citing adverse weather conditions and seasonal migration.

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In a statement, the organisation said holding the elections during the winter months would undermine voter participation and called for polls to be conducted in April-May 2027.

“The democratic process must be inclusive and accessible, ensuring that every eligible citizen gets a fair and equal opportunity to participate irrespective of geographical or climatic constraints. The prevailing circumstances in Ladakh are clearly not conducive to ensuring such meaningful public participation,” said its president, Nazir Mehdi Mohammadi, who is also a member of the LG Ladakh Advisory Council.

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