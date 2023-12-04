Kargil councillors discuss revised homestay policy

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 3

Kargil Tourism Department organised an interactive session for councillors of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) on Revised Homestay Policy 2023.

Executive councillor, social welfare/ agriculture/ animal and sheep husbandry LAHDC, Kargil, Aga Syeed Mujtaba Mussavi; executive councillor, tourism, Kacho Mohammad Feroz; and executive councillor, rural development and panchayati raj, Punchok Tashi among councillors were present.

During the event, detailed discussion and deliberations were held on different aspects of the Revised Ladakh Homestay Policy 2023 for its effective implementation in the district.

Punchok Tashi suggested that publicity should be done through different media platforms so that people are informed about the revised policy.

Kacho Mohammad Feroz stressed on awareness at the village level in order to implement the policy in the district. He said there is a need to involve the local stakeholders in the tourism policy and suggested encouraging their participation in all levels. He also suggested that the Tourism Department should focus on promotion of local treks and organise outreach programmes.

Aga Syeed Mujtaba Mussavi also stressed on exploring the tourist destinations to attract national and international tourists to the district.

Earlier, Agha Syed Toha, Assistant Director, Tourism, Kargil, briefed about the Revised Homestay Policy 2023 and informed about the procedure to fill the application forms to set up a homestay in the district.

In the revised policy, there have been many changes that are aimed at facilitating the tourists and make their stay comfortable. Under the new policy, an eligible beneficiary will get Rs 3 lakh for setting up the homestay provided he completes all document formalities and regulations.

Toha said the Tourism Department after following proper procedures will select those beneficiaries who will run homestays sincerely and it will cover only rural areas in the district.

District Tourism Officer Ghulam Rasool Lal also briefed about the revised policy aimed to promote an ecologically sustainable, culturally responsible and regenerative tourism experience in the rural areas of Ladakh. He also briefed about the eligibility criteria for applying for homestay in the district.

He said a lot of changes have been made by the Ladakh Tourism Department in issuing the homestay licence to beneficiaries so that the border tourism gets further boost.

