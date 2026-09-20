Kargil Democratic Alliance announces September 23 rally in Kargil, seeks assurances on Ladakh safeguards

The Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), one of the key civil rights groups demanding statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, has announced a peaceful rally in Kargil on September 23, seeking assurances on the irreversible restructuring of the Union Territory and the establishment of a UT-level elected body with executive, administrative and financial powers.

According to the KDA, the rally will also seek the Centre’s fulfilment of its promise to establish a UT-level elected body and provide constitutional safeguards under Article 371.

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The rally will begin at the Kargil bus stand and culminate at Hussaini Park, where several speakers will address the gathering.

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The rally will be held a day before the first anniversary of the September 24 firing incident last year, in which four persons were killed and several others injured after security personnel opened fire on a group of protesters demanding statehood for Ladakh.

Earlier this month, the KDA and the Leh Apex Body (LAB) announced plans for a six-day padyatra from September 19 to 24 and warned of a wider agitation if there was no progress on their long-pending demands.

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Leaders of both groups had on September 10 expressed disappointment over their September 9 meeting with representatives of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), describing the talks as a “non-starter” and accusing the Centre of failing to make substantive progress on Ladakh’s demands.

Speaking to mediapersons, the two influential Ladakh-based groups said they had expected the Centre to present a draft proposal during the meeting, which was the first round of talks between the two sides in nearly four months. The previous meeting had taken place on May 22.

LAB and KDA leaders alleged that the Centre had convened the September 9 meeting primarily to persuade them to defer their proposed padyatra from Leh to Kargil, which was scheduled to begin on September 10 in support of demands for statehood and constitutional safeguards.

The draft proposal referred to by the groups concerned the Centre’s offer to establish a UT-level elected body, which it had presented to them during the September 9 meeting.

The groups had indicated that the proposed march and protests could still be put on hold if the Centre provided assurances on implementing the broad understanding reached during the May 22 talks.

However, as no such assurances were received, the KDA has now called for the September 23 rally.