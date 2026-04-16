Kargil Democratic Alliance rejects council model, seeks early resumption of talks with Centre

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KDA leaders said that during recent interactions with Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and internal deliberations of the core committee, it was unanimously decided that the leadership would not accept any arrangement short of constitutional safeguards and full statehood.

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KDA co-chairman Asgar Ali Karbalai told reporters that the alliance, along with the Leh Apex Body (LAB), has clearly conveyed its stand to the Centre. “We have made it clear that KDA and LAB are not in a mood to give up the demands of statehood and Sixth Schedule. These represent the aspirations and constitutional rights of the people of Ladakh,” he said.

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He added that attempts were being made in some quarters to suggest that Ladakh leaders had shown willingness to consider a territorial council during a meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in February. “Even in that meeting, both leadership groups spoke in one voice and rejected any proposal related to empowerment of councils. We turned it down outright,” Karbalai said.

Referring to their recent meeting with the Lieutenant Governor, he said the proposal for a territorial council was again rejected. “We are not going to give up our demands. We have also rejected the council-based proposal. However, if the Government of India brings any fresh proposal other than a territorial, regional, or council framework, we are ready to discuss it with an open mind and open heart,” he said.

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The KDA and LAB have been spearheading a joint agitation for statehood and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule since Ladakh was carved out as a Union Territory in 2019. The two groups have been engaged in talks with the Centre since 2021.

Karbalai expressed concern over the lack of progress in the dialogue process. “No further action has been taken after the last meeting of the High-Powered Committee held in New Delhi on February 4. The MHA had assured that the next round of talks would be convened within 10–15 days, but that has not happened so far,” he said.