Kargil, Leh admn told to prepare list of avalanche-prone areas

Our Correspondent

Jammu, February 3

Ladakh Divisional Commissioner Saugat Biswas, who is also Secretary Disaster Management, reviewed the preparedness of Kargil and Leh administrations to deal with avalanches.

The meeting was called in wake of the recent avalanche in Tangole, Kargil, in which two lives were lost.

Biswas directed the administration, Ladakh Police and Disaster Response Force (DRF) to take guidance from the reports issued by the Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) and prepare a list avalanche-prone areas. “Notifying avalanche-prone areas is a must and rolling out of the police protocol to restrict movement in such identified areas during and after snowfall and sensitising the communities about the risk of avalanches need immediate attention,” said Biswas.

He said response time in any rescue operation must be further minimised and directed the authorities to remain alert for the next couple of months.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sonam Dorjey, DRF, Leh, suggested formation of civil defence volunteers in villages, so that rescue operations could commence at the earliest.

Biswas directed that volunteers under the Aapda Mitra should be kept operational at all times and workshops should be conducted at panchayat levels to provide first-aid. He also took stock of equipment available with the Ladakh Police, the district administrations and the DRF.