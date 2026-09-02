Kargil–Leh foot march from Sept 10, KDA extends support

Ahead of the first anniversary of last year’s September protests in Leh, which were marked by violence, a Kargil–Leh padyatra (foot march) will be organised from September 10 to 24 to express solidarity with Ladakh’s demands for statehood, Sixth Schedule status and justice for the victims of the September 24 violence.

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The padyatra is being organised by the Socialist Party along with other civil society and political organisations.

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On Tuesday, the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), one of the two Ladakh groups engaged with the Centre over the region’s demands, held a meeting and announced its full support for the Kargil–Leh padyatra. The meeting was attended by Ladakh MP Hanifa Jan.

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Addressing a press conference, KDA co-chairman Asgar Ali Karbalai said the alliance would continue its peaceful and democratic struggle for the constitutional, democratic and legitimate rights of the people of Ladakh.

He said the peaceful democratic struggle and raising of the people’s voice would continue until the UT administration and the Government of India recognised and addressed the legitimate rights and demands of the people of Kargil and Leh.

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Karbalai said the padyatra would receive the KDA’s full support.

As per the programme, the padyatra will begin from Kargil on September 10 and proceed up to Haniskot, with the KDA responsible for coordinating the march along this stretch. From Haniskot to Leh, the padyatra will be coordinated by the Leh Apex Body (LAB).

The march will culminate in Leh on September 24 with a candlelight vigil in remembrance of the events of September 24, 2025, when four people were killed during protests in Leh, while hundreds were injured and detained.

The padyatra will express solidarity with the victims and their families and reaffirm the demand for justice, accountability and a credible resolution of the issues that led to the tragedy.

The KDA emphasised that the padyatra was not directed against any individual or political party but was a peaceful people’s movement for the democratic, constitutional and legitimate rights of the people of Ladakh.

Members of Parliament, civil society representatives, social activists and other public figures from different parts of the country are also expected to join the march. Well-known social activist Sandeep Pandey is among those expected to participate.