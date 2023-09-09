Kargil local body polls on Oct 4

Our Correspondent

Jammu/Srinagar, September 8

Following directions by the Supreme Court (SC) to allot the plough symbol to the J&K National Conference (NC) for the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections in Kargil, the administration has issued a fresh notification for the polls which will now be held October 4. Earlier, the polls were scheduled to be held on September 10. As per the latest notification issued by Yetindra M Maralkar, Administrative Secretary, Election Department, Ladakh, the nomination process will begin on September 9. The last date for filing nomination papers will be September 16 while the last date for withdrawal of the same will be September 20. Voting will take place from 8 am to 4 pm on October 4 and counting will be on October 8.

Earlier, the High Court of J&K and Ladakh had dismissed the Ladakh administration’s plea against a single bench order allowing NC candidates to contest the LAHDC polls on the party symbol.

Omar seeks support National Conference vice- president Omar Abdullah has sought the support of the people for the LAHDC, Kargil, poll.

He said he was disappointed over the legal battle his party had to wage to secure the party symbol.

He said the administration had a biased agenda that’s why the party went to the SC. Tributes paid to nc founder The National Conference on Friday paid tribute to party founder Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah on his 41st death anniversary.

Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah were among those who remembered him, calling upon the cadre to preserve his legacy.

Later, the matter reached the Supreme Court that dismissed the plea of the Ladakh administration opposing the allotment of the symbol to the party and also imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on it.

In its 51-page order, the Supreme Court said it did not find any merit in the appeal of the Ladakh administration and added that the request for allotment of the plough symbol by the NC was “bonafide, legitimate and just, for the plain reason that in the erstwhile State of J&K (which included the present UT of Ladakh), it was a recognised state party having been allotted that symbol.” The SC had directed that a fresh notification for the election to constitute the 5th LAHDC, Kargil, shall be issued within seven days from the date of its judgement dated September 6.

The polls are crucial as it will be for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 and creation of Ladakh as a UT that these elections will be conducted. The last polls for the LAHDC, Kargil, were held in 2018. The council has 30 seats in which 26 are elected and four are nominated.

At the same time, NC vice president Omar Abdullah said he was disappointed regarding the legal battle his party had to wage to secure the party symbol. Omar expressed relief that the order to reserve the plough symbol was finally issued, allowing his party to move forward with the election process. He sought the support of the people of Kargil.

On the Bharat-India debate, he said name change would require a constitutional amendment and a two-thirds majority in Parliament. He challenged the BJP to take action “if it had the courage”.

