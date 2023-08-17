Kargil poll: Litmus test for BJP amid outcry over 6th Schedule

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, August 16

The BJP is set to face a litmus test in the Muslim-dominated Kargil district when the region’s Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) goes to the polls on September 10 amid the demand for the implementation of the Sixth Schedule in the Union Territory (UT).

There are two LAHDC councils for the only two districts of Ladakh — Kargil and Leh. Polls to the latter were held in 2020 in which the BJP had won 15 seats out of the total 26 while the Congress won nine. The elections are crucial as it will be for the first time after Ladakh became a separate UT that the Kargil council will go to polls.

In 2018, a year before Ladakh became a separate UT, the NC had won 10 seats in the Kargil council while the Congress had got eight seats. The PDP won two seats and the BJP was able to bag only one seat. Four seats were secured by the independents. Five more seats are nominated. Later, the PDP councillors had switched sides and joined the BJP.

Interestingly, while the main players, including the NC and the Congress, have already joined hands for the seats where the BJP has the potential to win, the saffron party is using the plank of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “developmental approach” in the cold desert region.

Haji Hanifa Jan, district president of the NC’s Kargil unit, said his party was a part of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) which had been demanding the Sixth Schedule for the UT. “The KDA and the Leh Apex Body (LAB) are fighting for the rights of the Ladakh people. We will raise their even in the council elections,” he said.

Apart from the 6th Schedule, the KDA and the LAB have been demanding statehood, employment and two parliamentary seats for Ladakh.

It will be an interesting contest as both the parties, who have entered into a pre-poll alliance, will not contest together on all 26 seats but only where the BJP has the potential. These include constituencies in Buddhist-dominated areas of Zanskar, like Padum, Karsha and Cha.

As per Kargil Deputy Commissioner Shrikant Suse, electronic voting machines will be used. The nomination for the polls started on August 16 and will continue till August 23.

Hassan Pasha, media secretary of the Ladakh BJP, said, “The NC and the Congress used to be against each other in previous polls. It is because of the BJP that these parties are now frustrated and fighting together. These parties have no answer to the development brought to the UT by PM Modi.”

