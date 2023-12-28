Kargil shrine to be restored

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 27

To preserve cultural heritage and foster community development, an initiative has been undertaken at the historic shrine of Islamic preacher Akhone Muhammad Shareef in Styangkung village of Kargil.

Abdul Gaffar Zargar, Chief Executive Officer, Kargil Development Authority, during his recent visit to the shrine, declared its inclusion in the Sustainable Development Programme (SDP) for restoration as a recognised heritage site. Zargar assured comprehensive efforts to restore the shrine to its original form based on available historical records.

Historian Mohammad Sadiq Hardassi briefed about the contribution of Akhone Muhammad Shareef and his descendants in the rich tapestry of Purig’s history. The historical significance of their influence on cultural, religious, and social facets of the region was underscored during the briefing, an official informed.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kargil