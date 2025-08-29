KASHMIR ANGLE: Calls for accountability as frequent paper leak cases frustrate students

WITH the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) last week cancelling the recruitment examination for junior engineers (Electrical) amid allegations of a paper leak, voices across the Valley are demanding accountability to prevent scams in the hiring process.

While the Selection Board said the exam for Junior Engineers (Electrical) had been postponed citing bad "weather conditions", students had alleged question papers were available on social media before the commencement of exam.

Over recent years, J&K has witnessed multiple recruitment examinations scrapped due to allegations of leaks and irregularities — including tests for Police Sub-Inspectors, Accounts Assistants, Fire and Emergency Services, and junior engineers (Civil) in the Jal Shakti Department. The repeated disruptions are fuelling growing anger among aspirants.

Saquib Jan, a student activist, said that in a region already burdened with one of the highest unemployment rates in India, such scandals only deepen the despair of youth. “We have seen paper leaks and irregularities time and again, but those at the top enjoy complete impunity. Accountability has been buried and students are left to suffer while the system rots,” he said.

He added, “The need of the hour is for heads to roll and for accountability to finally take charge. Nothing short of that will bring change in the system, because paper leaks cannot be allowed to turn into an annual circus at their expense.”

The J&K Students Association wrote to L-G Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah seeking “immediate intervention in the shocking irregularities and collapse of due process in the recently conducted JKSSB JE (Electrical) examination.” The Association demanded action to safeguard the integrity of examinations and restore credibility to the system.

Sahil Parray, an aspirant, called for the disbanding of Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board altogether. He said, “This state of affairs is unacceptable and it’s high time the board is disbanded to safeguard the future of our youth. The recent Junior Engineers’ Electrical scam is just another example of the ongoing issues.”

Political uproar

Political parties have also lashed out. National Conference MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi said, “Aspirants travelled from remote corners of Jammu and Kashmir with hope, only to face yet another collapse of the J&K SSB system. This is the direct result of a wrecked setup overseen by an unelected and unaccountable establishment.”

Peoples Conference president Sajad Lone termed it “daylight robbery.” He stated, “We have finally made it. We are top in scams. This is nothing short of brazen daylight robbery in recruitment. Will someone please tell us what is happening?”

PDP leader Waheed Para said, “Scam after scam, and now another SSB paper leak. Students are seen openly trying to solve problems, yet after banning books and locking schools, the government’s sale of exam papers is another blow to J&K’s youth.”