Kashmir artisan Rafiq Ahmed Sofi wins National Award for hand-knotted carpet

Sofi is the sole awardee from Jammu and Kashmir in this category for 2025. He earned the honour for a hand-knotted carpet featuring intricate floral motifs, traditional architectural designs and calligraphic elements.

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In a statement, a department spokesperson hailed the recognition as a proud moment for Jammu and Kashmir’s handicrafts and handloom sector.

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“This honour recognises his exceptional craftsmanship and contribution to the traditional art of hand-knotted carpet weaving,” the spokesperson said, adding that the award would further boost the Valley’s carpet industry.

Kashmir’s hand-knotted carpets are renowned for their centuries-old weaving tradition that combines fine knotting techniques with distinctive design elements and the unique taleem system. The craft received Geographical Indication (GI) registration in 2016, recognising its origin and heritage value.

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The spokesperson said the national recognition reaffirmed the continued excellence and relevance of the heritage craft.

“The Directorate encourages artisans across the region to draw inspiration from this achievement and continue upholding the standards of quality and artistry that define Kashmir handicrafts,” he said.

A formal award ceremony is scheduled to be held in December 2026, where Sofi and other awardees will be felicitated.