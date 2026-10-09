Kashmir artisans get Rs 14.71-cr credit support

Artisans and weavers across Kashmir are receiving a fresh boost in working capital, with the Handicrafts and Handloom Department extending loans worth Rs 14.71 crore under its flagship Credit Card Scheme during the first two quarters of the current financial year, officials said on Thursday.

Of the 3,885 applications sponsored to banks, 1,332 have been sanctioned and 1,054 disbursed by the end of September 2026.

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Sharing details in a press release issued here today, a department spokesperson said the department was working with lead banks and other financial institutions to widen access to the facility. “The funds are meant to help craftspeople set up independent units and purchase raw material and tools in a sector that remains heavily labour-intensive,” he said.

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The spokesperson further said beneficiaries also receive an interest subvention of 7 per cent on a tapering basis for five years, designed to help new units become self-sustaining. “Since the credit limit was raised from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh in 2020, in line with the Wool Processing, Handloom and Handicrafts Policy, more than 10,000 craftsmen have availed of loans totalling Rs 151 crore,” he said.

Over the same period, the department has provided interest subvention of Rs 19 crore to support these unit holders, he added.

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The scheme aims to reduce dependence on informal credit and provide traditional crafts with a more stable financial foundation. By easing access to formal loans for tools, raw material and small production units, the department hopes to help artisans and weavers expand output, retain younger craftspeople in the trade and strengthen Kashmir’s handloom and handicrafts economy.

Artisans and weavers can apply online at singlewindow.jk.gov.in to avail of the benefits of the scheme. Common Service Centres set up across districts are available to assist with registration.

The spokesperson urged financial institutions and lead banks to treat the craft sector as a priority lending category and extend timely, hassle-free credit so that small unit holders can build a stronger and more self-reliant base.