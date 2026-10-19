Kashmir bus operator alleges stone-pelting on Srinagar-bound bus near Ludhiana in Punjab

Unidentified men pelted stones at a Srinagar-bound private sleeper Volvo bus in Punjab late on Sunday night, a day after another bus operated by the same company, carrying passengers from Jammu and Kashmir, was attacked with stones and bricks at a dhaba in Haryana, leaving two people injured.

Also read: ‘Attackers called me a terrorist’: Driver recounts stone-pelting on J-K bus in Haryana

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Haryana assures action over stone throwing attack on J-K-bound bus: Omar

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Stones were hurled at the bus on the Delhi-Jammu highway near Ludhiana around 11 pm as it was heading towards Srinagar, Ishfaq Ahmad, the driver employed by Star World Ventures, told The Tribune over the phone.

“Some people came and threw stones at our bus. Thank God, the passengers are safe. Children and women were sleeping on the seats at which the stones were hurled,” he said, adding that the passengers were frightened after the incident.

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Ahmad said the Punjab Police were approached following the attack and personnel escorted the bus for several kilometres.

The bus is now on its way to Srinagar.

The latest incident comes a day after a private sleeper bus carrying passengers from Jammu and Kashmir was attacked with stones and bricks at a dhaba near Nilokheri in Haryana on Saturday night, leaving a passenger and a worker injured. Two persons were arrested in connection with the incident.

The attack triggered a major row in the Kashmir Valley, with religious and political leaders demanding stringent action against the accused. The driver of the bus attacked in Haryana had alleged that the assailants called him a “terrorist” after noticing the vehicle’s registration number.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the incident and urged the Haryana Government to take action against those involved. The Haryana Police, however, ruled out a hate crime angle, maintaining that the incident stemmed from an argument by the roadside.