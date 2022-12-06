Kashmir continues to reel under sub-zero temperatures

Srinagar, December 6
There was some respite from the intense cold wave conditions in Kashmir but the mercury settled below the freezing point across the Valley which braces for a brief wet spell later this week, officials said here on Tuesday.
Srinagar, which had on Monday recorded the coldest night of the season at minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, witnessed a low of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius last night, an official of the MET department here said.
The night temperature was lower at the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, which recorded a low of minus 3.5 degrees Celsius, a slight drop from minus 3.2 degrees Celsius recorded on Monday.
Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district was the coldest recorded place in the Valley at minus 3.8 degrees Celsius.
Qazigund, the gateway town to the Valley, recorded a minimum of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag town registered a low of minus 0.8 degrees Celsius.
Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded minus 2.7 degrees Celsius.
The meteorological department has forecast dry weather but haze till December 8.
A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining areas from December 9, under the influence of which there is a possibility of light snow over the plains and lower reaches, and light-to-moderate snow over the middle and higher reaches over the next two days, the MET department said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
At meeting with 5 Central Asian NSAs, Ajit Doval urges cooperation in countering terror-financing
India offers to build transport networks in Central Asia; ta...
Charges framed against Ashish Mishra, 13 others in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case
Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay ...
Concerned at waving of Khalistani flags at Melbourne event, India warns Australia of separatists and their links with terror groups
The move comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit...
Gujarat Police detain TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale over tweet on PM's visit
Police say that based on a complaint, an FIR has been lodged...
Drone, 2.5kg heroin recovered near India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran
At 8.56pm on Monday, the troops hear the sound of a drone fr...