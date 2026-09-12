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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Kashmir Expo spotlights craft, culture and cuisine

Kashmir Expo spotlights craft, culture and cuisine

Inaugurated by Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary at Zabarwan Park

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Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:15 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary. FILE
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The Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO), under the aegis of the Department of Industries and Commerce, is organising the three-day Kashmir Expo-2026 from September 11 to 13.

The event is themed, "Celebration of craft, culture and cuisine – showcasing Kashmir's rich heritage by empowering golden hands and talent'.

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The expo was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary at Zabarwan Park on Boulevard Road here on Friday.

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The event has brought together artisans, craftsmen, weavers, entrepreneurs, businesses and other stakeholders from across the region.

The Deputy Chief Minister said Kashmir Expo-2026 was a significant initiative aimed at providing greater visibility and market access to the region's artisans, entrepreneurs and local enterprises.

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"Kashmir Expo celebrates the exceptional craftsmanship, cultural heritage and entrepreneurial spirit of Jammu and Kashmir. It aims to connect our local talent and products with wider markets while creating meaningful opportunities for artisans, entrepreneurs and businesses to grow and thrive," he added.

Choudhary said the event featured a diverse range of handicrafts, handloom products, traditional crafts, local produce, cuisine and contemporary products, showcasing the creativity and enterprise of the region.

He added that the expo offered participating businesses and artisans an opportunity to gain wider market exposure, interact with visitors and explore new business opportunities.

The JKTPO has been working to promote trade, commerce, investment and exports from Jammu and Kashmir by facilitating market linkages and providing platforms for local enterprises to connect with buyers and business stakeholders.

The expo will continue until September 13 at Zabarwan Park, Boulevard Road, Srinagar. It is open to visitors and offers an opportunity to experience the region's distinctive crafts, culture and cuisine under one roof.

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