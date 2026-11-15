Kashmir gears up for winter; depts asked to ensure adequate stocks, essential services

Chairing a meeting to review winter preparedness across the Kashmir division, Garg stressed the need for timely action, effective interdepartmental coordination and prompt response to weather-related emergencies, an official spokesman said.

Reviewing the snow-clearance action plans of various agencies, the divisional commissioner directed them to ensure timely clearance of roads and clearly demarcate responsibilities to avoid any confusion during emergencies.

He stressed the optimal utilisation of available machinery and manpower and asked the concerned agencies to complete all pending contractual work to strengthen the snow-clearance mechanism.

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Garg also reviewed the electricity demand and supply situation, availability of buffer stocks of transformers, transformer oil and diesel generator (DG) sets in Gurez, besides the progress of tree-trimming operations.

He was informed that the Valley's average electricity demand during winter stood at around 1,700 MW against an average supply of 1,300 MW, while peak demand could reach 2,400 MW, the spokesman said.

The divisional commissioner directed the concerned authorities to augment infrastructure capacity wherever required, complete the remaining tree-trimming work at the earliest, adhere strictly to scheduled power-curtailment timings and ensure prompt replacement or repair of damaged transformers.

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Reviewing the availability of essential commodities in remote and snowbound areas, including Gurez and the Karnah-Machil-Keran belt, Garg directed the Food and Civil Supplies Department to complete advance stocking of LPG cylinders, petroleum products, rice and wheat within a week.

He emphasised the need to maintain adequate stocks in far-flung areas to prevent shortages and inconvenience to residents during road closures caused by heavy snowfall.

Taking note of delays in the commencement of winter air sorties in Bandipora and Kupwara districts, the divisional commissioner directed the Civil Aviation Department to operationalise the service by December 1 to facilitate emergency transportation from remote and inaccessible areas.

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Reviewing flight operations at Srinagar airport, he asked the airport director to ensure timely dissemination of information to passengers and the general public regarding changes in flight schedules due to adverse weather conditions.

Garg also reviewed healthcare preparedness across districts, with particular focus on heating arrangements in hospitals, availability of essential medicines, deployment of medical staff in far-flung areas and the requirement for four-wheel-drive (4x4) ambulances.

He directed the National Health Mission (NHM) to provide 4x4 ambulances to the Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir, for their further distribution among districts. He also stressed the need for advance relocation of medical staff and facilities to temporary shelters, wherever required, to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services during heavy snowfall and road closures.

Reviewing the preparedness of the Jal Shakti Department, the divisional commissioner directed officials to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of all water supply schemes, including lift water supply schemes. He also called for adequate arrangements to deploy water tankers wherever required.

The Forest Department was directed to ensure sufficient stocks of firewood at depots across the Valley.

To strengthen emergency response and interdepartmental coordination, Garg asked all district administrations and departments to ensure round-the-clock functioning of their respective control rooms, including the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC).

He also directed the appointment of nodal officers by all departments and asked them to share their contact details to facilitate timely assistance, coordination and dissemination of information.

Emphasising the importance of timely weather-related advisories, Garg directed the concerned departments to promptly share weather and avalanche forecasts with the public to minimise risks and ensure preparedness.

He further asked the Srinagar Municipal Commissioner to identify waterlogging-prone areas across the city and ensure the deployment of adequate dewatering pumps to tackle any eventuality during the winter months.

During the meeting, deputy commissioners briefed the divisional commissioner on the preparedness measures undertaken in their respective districts and highlighted critical issues requiring intervention and resolution.

Garg called upon all departments to maintain close coordination and ensure that all necessary arrangements were completed well in advance to minimise public inconvenience and safeguard the lives and well-being of people across the Kashmir division during winter.