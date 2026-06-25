Kashmir Handicrafts Department wins SKOCH Award for GI QR code system

The Department of Handicrafts and Handloom, Kashmir, has been conferred the prestigious SKOCH Award for its innovative GI QR Code Management System, officials said on Wednesday.

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According to an official statement, the system has been implemented through the Pashmina Testing and Quality Certification Centre (PTQCC) at the Craft Development Institute (CDI) and the NABL-accredited Carpet Testing Laboratory at the Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT), Srinagar.

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The award recognises the Department’s pioneering use of technology to strengthen product authenticity, quality assurance, sustainability and artisan welfare in the handicrafts sector.

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“The GI QR Code Management System is among the country’s first comprehensive QR code-based Geographical Indication (GI) certification mechanisms for handicrafts,” a departmental spokesperson said.

The award was received by Sajid Nazir, Senior Faculty at CDI, on behalf of the Department at a ceremony held in New Delhi.

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The system enables buyers to instantly verify the authenticity, origin and quality of products such as Pashmina and Kani shawls, Sozni embroidery, hand-knotted carpets and other GI-registered crafts. By scanning the QR code, consumers can trace a product back to the artisan or institution that created it, ensuring transparency and helping prevent counterfeiting.

The spokesperson said thousands of handicraft products have already been tagged under the initiative, enhancing consumer confidence, expanding market access and supporting export growth.

Congratulating the technical teams of PTQCC and IICT, Director Handicrafts and Handloom, Kashmir, Mussarat Islam said the recognition reflects the Department’s commitment to preserving and promoting Kashmir’s rich craft heritage.

He said the QR code system provides direct visibility to artisans, enabling them to connect with buyers and access niche global markets, thereby improving their economic prospects.