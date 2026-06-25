DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Kashmir Handicrafts Department wins SKOCH Award for GI QR code system

Kashmir Handicrafts Department wins SKOCH Award for GI QR code system

The system enables buyers to instantly verify the authenticity, origin and quality of products

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:14 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational Photo.
Advertisement

The Department of Handicrafts and Handloom, Kashmir, has been conferred the prestigious SKOCH Award for its innovative GI QR Code Management System, officials said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

According to an official statement, the system has been implemented through the Pashmina Testing and Quality Certification Centre (PTQCC) at the Craft Development Institute (CDI) and the NABL-accredited Carpet Testing Laboratory at the Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT), Srinagar.

Advertisement

The award recognises the Department’s pioneering use of technology to strengthen product authenticity, quality assurance, sustainability and artisan welfare in the handicrafts sector.

Advertisement

“The GI QR Code Management System is among the country’s first comprehensive QR code-based Geographical Indication (GI) certification mechanisms for handicrafts,” a departmental spokesperson said.

The award was received by Sajid Nazir, Senior Faculty at CDI, on behalf of the Department at a ceremony held in New Delhi.

Advertisement

The system enables buyers to instantly verify the authenticity, origin and quality of products such as Pashmina and Kani shawls, Sozni embroidery, hand-knotted carpets and other GI-registered crafts. By scanning the QR code, consumers can trace a product back to the artisan or institution that created it, ensuring transparency and helping prevent counterfeiting.

The spokesperson said thousands of handicraft products have already been tagged under the initiative, enhancing consumer confidence, expanding market access and supporting export growth.

Congratulating the technical teams of PTQCC and IICT, Director Handicrafts and Handloom, Kashmir, Mussarat Islam said the recognition reflects the Department’s commitment to preserving and promoting Kashmir’s rich craft heritage.

He said the QR code system provides direct visibility to artisans, enabling them to connect with buyers and access niche global markets, thereby improving their economic prospects.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts