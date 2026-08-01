Kashmir hit by heavy rain, flashfloods; IMD forecasts more showers
Regions such as Budgam, Baramulla, and Bandipora receive significant amounts of rainfall
Heavy rain affected several parts of Kashmir on Friday, leading to flashfloods in some areas, even as the Meteorological Department has forecast widespread light to moderate rainfall over the next 24 hours, officials said.
Most areas of Kashmir experienced overnight rain that prevailed into Friday morning. Regions such as Budgam, Baramulla, and Bandipora received significant amounts of rainfall.
The heavy rainfall triggered flashfloods in the Baramulla and Bandipora districts; however, officials reported no loss of life. In Bandipora district, heavy rain caused flash floods in the Saderkoot Bala area, impacting roads and a government school.
Muddy water entered the Government Primary School in Ganie Mohalla, Malpora, damaging classroom mats. As a result, classes were suspended for the day.
In Baramulla, flashfloods affected the Brennar area of Sopore township, but no property damage was reported, officials stated.
Authorities are closely monitoring the situation in these areas.
The Meteorological Department has predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall over the next 24 hours, with possible spells of light to moderate rain and thunder at various locations, along with brief, intense heavy showers at a few spots until August 4.