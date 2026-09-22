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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Kashmir IGP directs realignment of security checkpoints

Kashmir IGP directs realignment of security checkpoints

Also stresses the need to leverage technology to improve traffic regulation, surveillance, coordination and information sharing

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Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:36 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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Police personnel deployed during the autumn session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly in Srinagar on Monday. ANI
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Kashmir Police chief Sujit Kumar on Monday directed realignment of security checkpoints to ease traffic congestion and enhance security coverage. Kumar, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, chaired a security-review-cum-traffic management meeting with all stakeholders at PCR Kashmir here, a police spokesman said.

A spokesmen said at the outset, the participating officers briefed the IGP on the prevailing security scenario in their respective areas. They also shared their inputs and suggestions, which were discussed to identify gaps and further improve traffic management and security arrangements.

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The meeting focused on ensuring the smooth flow of vehicular traffic without compromising the existing security grid. The IGP directed the implementation of security arrangements across intra-zone, inter-zone, inter-district and peripheral areas.

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Kumar further directed that check posts at the entry and exit points of Srinagar City be reinforced, with seamless coordination and real-time information sharing among the Traffic Police, District Police and check points to facilitate effective monitoring and a swift response. The IGP also stressed the need to leverage technology to improve traffic regulation, surveillance, coordination and information sharing, thereby making traffic and security arrangements more effective.

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