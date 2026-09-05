Kashmir IGP holds security review ahead of film festival

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Sujit Kumar chaired a security review meeting on Friday to assess arrangements for the forthcoming International Film Festival and directed officers to ensure comprehensive security and smooth movement of people around the venues.

A statement said the meeting focused on strengthening security arrangements, deployment plans and preparedness for the safe and smooth conduct of the festival, scheduled to be held from September 7-10 in Srinagar.

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Detailed discussions were held on venue security, deployment of personnel, access control, surveillance, crowd management, traffic regulation, emergency response mechanisms and inter-agency coordination.

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IGP Kumar stressed the need for adequate and strategically planned deployment at all identified venues, keeping in view the expected movement of visitors, participants, dignitaries and other stakeholders.

He directed officers to ensure thorough route clearance and appropriate deployment of Road Opening Parties (ROPs) along designated routes to facilitate secure and uninterrupted movement during the festival.

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The officers were also directed to put in place effective crowd management measures, regulate entry and exit points and ensure smooth movement of people around the venues.

Kumar emphasised the need for comprehensive traffic management plans to ensure smooth vehicular movement and adequate deployment of personnel at vulnerable and congested points to minimise inconvenience to the public.

He also stressed close coordination and real-time sharing of information among all participating agencies to maintain a robust and responsive security grid throughout the event.

The IGP directed officers to maintain heightened alertness, strengthen surveillance and undertake all necessary preventive and security measures well in advance.