Kashmir IGP inaugurates open air gymnasium

Srinagar, November 21
To promote fitness and well-being, Kashmir IGP VK Birdi, IPS, inaugurated an open air gymnasium in Police Housing Colony, Bemina. The facility is dedicated to all police families residing in the colony. The inauguration event was attended by DIG CKR Sujit Kumar, IPS, Addl. SP West Zone Amit Verma, SDPO West Shahjahan, and other police officers. Numerous inhabitants of the colony, especially children, were also part of the occasion.
Established under the “Civic Action Programme” of the J&K Police Department by Range Police Hqrs Srinagar, the gym aims to contribute to the well-being of the police community.
During the event, IGP Kashmir engaged with the children present, expressing the hope that J&K Police can establish more such facilities for both officials and their families.
He took the opportunity to speak with kin of the police personnel, inquiring about their well-being and addressing any problems they might be facing. The IGP assured them that their genuine grievances would be addressed on a priority basis.
