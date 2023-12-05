Kashmir IGP reviews security measures in Baramulla, Sopore

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 4

Kashmir’s Inspector General of Police (IGP) VK Birdi conducted a comprehensive review of security measures on Monday during his visit to Baramulla and Sopore in North Kashmir. The high-level meetings, chaired by the IGP along with North Kashmir DIG Vivek Gupta, focused on collaborative efforts to enhance public safety and strategic initiatives for overall security development in the region. The discussions encompassed strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing the overall security development in the district.

In Baramulla, key officers, including SSP Amod Ashok Nagpure and ASP Divya D participated in the meeting. In Sopore, SP Shabir Nawab and other senior officers were present.

Discussions were held to evaluate the existing security framework, covering topics such as the prevailing security scenario, the security grid, crime works, and operational strategies against inimical elements. The meetings served as a platform to assess the current security landscape and formulate comprehensive strategies to address potential challenges.

Birdi stressed on crucial developments, including the deployment of additional security personnel in critical areas, implementation of advanced surveillance technologies, community engagement programmes, and training initiatives for law enforcement personnel to enhance response capabilities. He underscored the vision of creating a prosperous and harmonious environment for everyone.

Addressing the issue of drug menace, Birdi emphasised the imperative need for united efforts to eradicate this societal threat. Law enforcement agencies are committed to intensifying operations and adopting advanced techniques to dismantle drug networks. While briefing officers, the IGP advised swift finalisation of pending cases/public complaints to provide relief to the general public and directed speedy disposal of assigned investigation cases.

Expressing confidence in the collective efforts of the community and law enforcement agencies, the IGP highlighted the commitment to maintaining a secure and peaceful environment. He urged stringent action against any individual or organisation supporting anti-national activities.

