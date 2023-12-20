Kashmir in grip of intense cold wave, -3.7°C in Srinagar

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 19

The minimum temperature across Kashmir dropped several degrees below freezing point overnight, causing hardships to the residents. A sudden and intense drop in minimum temperatures has left Kashmir in the grip of bone-chilling cold, presenting formidable challenges for its residents.

Srinagar city — the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir — recorded a low of minus 3.7°C on Monday night, a plunge of 4.2 degrees from the previous night’s 0.5°C, the officials said, according to officials.

Gulmarg, the renowned ski resort in Baramulla district, faced a similar icy ordeal, with temperatures hitting minus 6.6°C. While slightly warmer than the previous night’s minus 8°C, the drop added to the wintry conditions, officials noted.

Pahalgam, situated in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district and a vital base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage, reported a minimum temperature of minus 6.9°C. This reflected a drop of over one degree compared to the previous night’s minus 5.8°C.

Other regions across Kashmir experienced comparable freezes, with Qazigund recording a low of minus 4.2°C, Kokernag town settling at minus 3.1 °C, and Kupwara facing a low of minus 3.8°C. These readings indicated a decline from temperatures recorded 24 hours earlier.

The weather office anticipates generally dry weather in the valley over the next few days.

The abrupt temperature drop resulted in the freezing of numerous slow-moving water bodies and water supply pipes in certain areas.

The unexpected chill has also contributed to an increase in respiratory problems, particularly among children and the elderly.

Compounded by erratic electricity supply in many areas of Kashmir, residents have turned to the traditional Kangri, an earthen firepot, to fend off the biting cold.

As Jammu and Kashmir grapples with these sub-zero temperatures, residents are bracing themselves for the challenges posed by this unexpected winter chill amid extended and frequent power outages.

