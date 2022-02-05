Kashmir journalist booked for ‘glorifying terrorism’: JK Police

PTI

Srinagar, February 5

Journalist Fahad Shah, who was on Friday arrested by police, has been booked for “glorifying terrorism”, spreading fake news, and inciting general public against law and order in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

A case had been registered against Shah at Safakdal and Pulwama police stations, they said.

“For the last three-four years, Shah has been frequently glorifying terrorism, spreading fake news and inciting people for creating law and order problems, for which three FIRs have been lodged against him - one in Srinagar, one in Pulwama and another in Shopian.

“He has been arrested in the case FIR lodged in Pulwama. Action will follow in other FIRs also,” IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said.

Kumar appealed to journalists not to spread fake news and verify information from police before circulating.

“It glorifies terrorists because it leads to recruitment, our youth get radicalised and take the wrong path. Do not instigate the public,” he said.

Shah is the founder editor of weekly online magazine ‘thekashmirwalla’.