Kashmir Marathon attracts over 2K runners

The third edition of the Kashmir Marathon attracted more than 2,000 runners, including 73 international participants from 12 countries, as Jammu and Kashmir sought to strengthen its position as a global sports tourism destination.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday flagged off the third edition of the Kashmir Marathon from Polo Ground in Srinagar.

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“More than 2,000 runners from Jammu and Kashmir, other parts of the country and abroad came together for a celebration of endurance, sporting spirit and Kashmir’s unparalleled natural beauty,” an official spokesperson said.

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The event attracted registrations from across geographical boundaries, reflecting its growing appeal among professional athletes, fitness enthusiasts and long-distance runners. The marathon recorded 1,807 online registrations, including 1,221 participants from J&K, 513 from other states and 73 international runners representing 12 countries. With spot registrations, total participation crossed the 2,000 mark.

The third edition carries a total prize purse of Rs 3.17 crore, with the winner in the open category set to receive Rs 25 lakh.

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Amid the October chill on a crisp autumn morning, the Chief Minister flagged off the full marathon (42.195 km) at 6.30 am, followed by the half marathon (21 km) at 7.45 am. The route took participants through some of Srinagar’s most iconic landmarks, including Lal Chowk, Polo View, Zero Bridge, Gupkar Road, Boulevard, the Jhelum riverfront, Dal Lake, SKICC, Foreshore Road, Kashmir University and the Mughal Gardens.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the Kashmir Marathon is emerging as a flagship sporting event, strengthening Jammu and Kashmir’s position as a global sports tourism destination, boosting tourism and promoting a culture of fitness and healthy living across the region.

With runners traversing the city’s historic streets, picturesque waterfronts and celebrated gardens, the marathon offers a unique blend of competitive sport, cultural vibrancy and the Valley’s breathtaking landscape, further enhancing Kashmir’s profile as a destination for major sporting events.

The Chief Minister had earlier inaugurated the three-day Marathon Expo at Polo View on October 22.

The spokesperson said that, in a significant step towards nurturing home-grown sporting talent, a separate prize category had also been introduced for runners from Jammu and Kashmir. “The initiative aims to encourage local athletes, widen participation and create greater opportunities for runners from J&K to compete and excel on a larger platform,” he said.