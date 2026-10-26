DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Kashmir Marathon attracts over 2K runners

Kashmir Marathon attracts over 2K runners

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jammu, Updated At : 01:43 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Participants run in the third edition of the Kashmir International Marathon organised by the Department of Tourism in association with the J&amp;K Sports Council in Srinagar on Sunday. ANI
Advertisement

The third edition of the Kashmir Marathon attracted more than 2,000 runners, including 73 international participants from 12 countries, as Jammu and Kashmir sought to strengthen its position as a global sports tourism destination.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday flagged off the third edition of the Kashmir Marathon from Polo Ground in Srinagar.

Advertisement

“More than 2,000 runners from Jammu and Kashmir, other parts of the country and abroad came together for a celebration of endurance, sporting spirit and Kashmir’s unparalleled natural beauty,” an official spokesperson said.

Advertisement

The event attracted registrations from across geographical boundaries, reflecting its growing appeal among professional athletes, fitness enthusiasts and long-distance runners. The marathon recorded 1,807 online registrations, including 1,221 participants from J&K, 513 from other states and 73 international runners representing 12 countries. With spot registrations, total participation crossed the 2,000 mark.

The third edition carries a total prize purse of Rs 3.17 crore, with the winner in the open category set to receive Rs 25 lakh.

Advertisement

Amid the October chill on a crisp autumn morning, the Chief Minister flagged off the full marathon (42.195 km) at 6.30 am, followed by the half marathon (21 km) at 7.45 am. The route took participants through some of Srinagar’s most iconic landmarks, including Lal Chowk, Polo View, Zero Bridge, Gupkar Road, Boulevard, the Jhelum riverfront, Dal Lake, SKICC, Foreshore Road, Kashmir University and the Mughal Gardens.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the Kashmir Marathon is emerging as a flagship sporting event, strengthening Jammu and Kashmir’s position as a global sports tourism destination, boosting tourism and promoting a culture of fitness and healthy living across the region.

With runners traversing the city’s historic streets, picturesque waterfronts and celebrated gardens, the marathon offers a unique blend of competitive sport, cultural vibrancy and the Valley’s breathtaking landscape, further enhancing Kashmir’s profile as a destination for major sporting events.

The Chief Minister had earlier inaugurated the three-day Marathon Expo at Polo View on October 22.

The spokesperson said that, in a significant step towards nurturing home-grown sporting talent, a separate prize category had also been introduced for runners from Jammu and Kashmir. “The initiative aims to encourage local athletes, widen participation and create greater opportunities for runners from J&K to compete and excel on a larger platform,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts