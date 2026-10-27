Kashmir Marathon marks J&K’s push to become global sports destination: Omar

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said the successful execution of the third edition of the Kashmir Marathon in Srinagar marks another milestone in Jammu and Kashmir’s journey towards becoming a premier destination for sports, tourism and international events.

“The successful hosting of this international sporting event underscores Jammu and Kashmir’s growing capacity to host major national and global events, further strengthening its position as a destination of global sporting excellence,” Abdullah said in a post on X.

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The third edition of Kashmir Marathon was held on Sunday, with over 2,000 athletes taking part.

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“With over 2,000 runners, including participants from 12 countries, competing in the full and half marathons for a total prize purse of Rs 3.17 crore, the event showcased Kashmir’s growing appeal on the global sporting map,” the Chief Minister said.

He highlighted how the scenic route, winding past Dal Lake, majestic Chinar trees, the Zabarwan mountains and historic Lal Chowk, offered participants a memorable experience of Kashmir’s breathtaking autumn beauty.

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“Alongside initiatives such as the new Chrysanthemum Garden, events like the Kashmir Marathon are helping extend the tourist season, strengthen the local economy and create new opportunities for hoteliers, transporters, artisans and other tourism stakeholders,” he added.

Abdullah noted that the visiting athletes would also carry home enduring memories of Kashmir’s beauty, warmth and hospitality, becoming ambassadors for our tourism.

“Over 1,200 local runners, supported by a dedicated Rs 25 lakh prize category for J&K athletes, took part in the marathon,” he said.

The Chief Minister emphasised that competing alongside international athletes would inspire young sporting talent from Jammu and Kashmir to aim higher.