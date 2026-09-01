Kashmir official urges fruit growers to utilise railway freight services

Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg on Monday urged fruit growers, traders and other stakeholders to make greater use of railway goods and freight services for the transportation of horticulture produce, particularly apples, to domestic mandis and international markets.

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Chairing a meeting to review the utilisation of railway freight services for movement of horticulture produce from Kashmir, Garg said rail transport offers an economical, efficient and hassle-free option for carrying large quantities of fruit to long-distance destinations.

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The meeting was attended by IGP Traffic Kashmir M. Soleman Choudhary, Deputy Commissioners, Director Horticulture Planning and Marketing Ghulam Jeelani Zargar, officials of Northern Railway, Industries and Commerce and Information Departments, as well as representatives of various fruit associations.

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The Divisional Commissioner directed all Deputy Commissioners and the Director, Horticulture Planning and Marketing, to hold consultations with fruit growers, traders, fruit associations and aggregators to promote wider adoption of railway freight services. He stressed the need to create awareness about the economic benefits of rail transport and facilitate its increased use during the peak fruit season.

Garg also instructed the Director, Horticulture Planning and Marketing, to ensure effective coordination among growers, traders, associations and railway authorities for the smooth and timely movement of horticulture produce.

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Emphasising the importance of strengthening rail-based transportation infrastructure, he called for maximising the movement of horticulture produce through Jablipora Mandi in Anantnag. He further directed Deputy Commissioners to explore the possibility of routing a certain percentage of fruit consignments from their respective districts through railway services.

Reviewing the Roll-on/Roll-off (Ro-Ro) service, Garg asked Northern Railway officials to share an informational video with fruit associations explaining technical specifications for trucks, including permissible load height and other required standards, to facilitate better utilisation of the service.

The meeting also discussed road transportation of fruit consignments. Both the Divisional Commissioner and the IGP Traffic directed fruit associations to undertake extensive sensitisation of truck drivers regarding adherence to prescribed load limits on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

They stressed that overloading not only violates regulations but also poses serious road safety and traffic management concerns. The officers warned that strict action would be taken against vehicles found violating the permissible load norms.

Representatives of fruit associations placed several suggestions before the administration and sought long-term measures to strengthen transportation infrastructure for the horticulture sector. They also called for improved connectivity between fruit mandis and the railway network to ensure seamless movement of produce.

The representatives appreciated the administration’s continued support to the horticulture industry and its efforts to facilitate transportation and marketing of fruit produce.