Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Kashmir police detain three over ground workers under PSA

Kashmir police detain three over ground workers under PSA

Detention orders issued by District Magistrate, Shopian

article_Author
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:35 PM Dec 27, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock.
Three suspected over ground workers from south Kashmirs Shopian district have been detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), police said on Saturday.

A police official said they were repeatedly involved in activities prejudicial to peace and security, and despite preventive measures, they continued to indulge in unlawful activities.

Over ground workers are people who help militants with logistical support.

Owais Ahmad Lone of Sedow, Mashooq Ahmad Shah of Shahlatoo, and Subzar Ahmad Gani of Check Choland have been detained, he said.

Following the completion of legal formalities, detention orders were issued by the District Magistrate, Shopian, and the detainees were taken into custody and lodged at Central Jail Kot Bhalwal in Jammu, the official added.

