Kashmir problem could have been resolved if Modi didn’t surrender: Congress

The Congress party believes that the Kashmir issue could have been resolved once and for all if the government had “grabbed Pakistan by neck” on May 10, leveraging military’s advantageous position. According to Pawan Khera, chairman of the Congress’ media department, Prime Minister Narendra Modi surrendered to US pressure.

Khera stated, “When our brave armed forces had Pakistan in a tight spot on May 10, a harsh phone call from Trump asked Modi to surrender. This isn’t the first time the PM has shown cowardice.”

Khera emphasised that the opposition’s role is to represent the nation’s taxpayers and citizens. “We’ve lost count of how many times Trump has threatened to stop trade between India and Pakistan. The PM hasn’t responded to Trump even once, which speaks volumes about his leadership.”

The Congress leader criticised the government’s foreign policy, stating that it has failed to address key issues. “The PM can’t even mention China’s name without embarrassing the people of the Northeast. Instead of promoting Indian products, he's compromised our dignity.”

Khera also highlighted China’s increasing presence in Bangladesh and Nepal. “China is rebuilding an old airbase in Bangladesh, just 12 km from the Indian border. No country stood with India during Operation Sindoor, and there’s growing anti-India sentiment in Nepal.”

He concluded by questioning the government’s priorities and actions, particularly regarding black money, farmers’ income, and national security.