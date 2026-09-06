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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Kashmir receives first snowfall of season

Kashmir receives first snowfall of season

The mountainous areas of Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Gumri witnessed snowfall

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:22 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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People make their way amid heavy rainfall in Srinagar on Saturday. PTI
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The higher reaches of Kashmir received the first snowfall of the season on Saturday, while the plains were lashed by brief rains accompanied by hailstorms at some places, officials said.

The mountainous areas of Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Gumri witnessed the first snowfall of this season, the officials said.

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They said parts of Srinagar city and adjoining districts received rainfall early in the morning and in the afternoon, bringing down the day temperatures a couple of notches. There were reports of a hailstorm and gusty winds in some parts of the city, the officials said.

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According to the MeT department, there is a possibility of brief showers on Sunday but the weather is expected to be generally dry over the next few days.

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