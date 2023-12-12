Kashmir reels under sub-zero temperatures; -4.8°C in Srinagar

Srinagar, December 11
Srinagar experienced the coldest night of the season so far as Kashmir continued to reel under cold wave-like conditions even as the mercury stayed several degrees below the freezing point across the valley last night, officials said on Monday.
Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 4.8 degrees Celsius — down from the previous night’s minus 4.4 degrees Celsius, the officials said.
They said last night was the coldest night of the season so far in the city. The city was also the coldest recorded place in Kashmir.
Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.7 degrees Celsius, while the famous resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius, the same as on Friday night, they said.
Qazigund recorded a low of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, Kokernag town minus 2.4 degrees Celsius and Kupwara minus 4.0 degrees Celsius.
The meteorological office said the weather would remain generally cloudy but mainly dry till December 16. It also predicted a dip in the night temperature by a few degrees.
